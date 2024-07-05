today's howtos
-
Vitux ☛ Common Errors in Apache Web Server
This article shows common errors that were seen on Apache web servers. Apache Error Categories Errors can generally be assigned one of the following categories. Client-Side Errors (400 Series) 404 Not Found: The most common error indicates that the requested resource is not available on the server.
-
The New Stack ☛ Install the Webmin GUI Server Manager on AlamaLinux
When you’re new to Linux, you might not want to have to do everything from the command line.
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Create a Database Server on GNU/Linux to Be Used on Remote Machines
From cloud tools, HRM software, content management systems or even collections of customer/client information — databases are the foundation for which so many platforms are dependent.
-
Medium ☛ OSCP Quick Hacktricks | Linux: writeable /etc/passwd
On rare occasions, you will find /etc/passwd to be writeable on the target Linux machine. Escalating in this case is simple, if you know what you are doing. Furthermore, enumeration tools such as LinPeas will also highlight it to you, as this should be a surefire way to gain root privileges.