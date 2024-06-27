today's leftovers

When Docker burst onto the scene in 2013, Linux containers seemed like an overnight success. But the evolution to containers—and microservices and Kubernetes—was actually decades in the making, based on kernel primitives in the Linux operating system. Docker used these primitives, namely cgroups and namespaces, as building blocks to create a lightweight, easy-to-use software packaging format. Linux containers had been used by Google and others for many years, but Docker made them easily accessible to mainstream developers.

And that’s what we’re seeing today around eBPF—another technology born out of Linux kernel primitives. Every major networking, observability, and security vendor is making claims of “eBPF-powered” offerings today. eBPF tools like Cilium, Tetragon, and Falco are becoming entrenched in enterprise architecture and cloud service provider offerings alike. And it’s just the beginning for eBPF-based breakthroughs, according to one if its creators.