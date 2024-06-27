today's leftovers
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ SoftMaker FreeOffice 2024 Released, This is What’s New [Ed: Despite the name, it is proprietary]
A new version of FreeOffice has been released. FreeOffice 2024 is a free (as in beer) version based on SoftMaker Office 2024, a commercial, cross-platform office suite. Any users of SoftMaker Office reading this needn’t feel short-changed: the free version comes with fewer features.
-
Server
-
Datadog Adds Automatic Kubernetes Scaling to Observability Platform
Datadog today at its Dash 2024 conference added a set of autoscaling capabilities for Kubernetes clusters that can be invoked via its observability platform.
Available in beta, Datadog Kubernetes Autoscaling capabilities will make it simpler for IT teams to optimize the consumption of infrastructure resources.
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 440 – Schrödinger’s mintCast
First up in the news: Mint 22 Beta in testing, Cinnamon 6.2 Desktop Environment Released, Linux's New DRM Panic "Blue Screen of Death" In Action, Ubuntu is Finally Adding DEB Installer Support to App Center, AlmaLinux comes to the RPi 5, Proton goes non-profit, and light-based chips are coming
-
-
Kernel Space
-
InfoWorld ☛ How eBPF is shaping the future of Linux and platform engineering
When Docker burst onto the scene in 2013, Linux containers seemed like an overnight success. But the evolution to containers—and microservices and Kubernetes—was actually decades in the making, based on kernel primitives in the Linux operating system. Docker used these primitives, namely cgroups and namespaces, as building blocks to create a lightweight, easy-to-use software packaging format. Linux containers had been used by Google and others for many years, but Docker made them easily accessible to mainstream developers.
And that’s what we’re seeing today around eBPF—another technology born out of Linux kernel primitives. Every major networking, observability, and security vendor is making claims of “eBPF-powered” offerings today. eBPF tools like Cilium, Tetragon, and Falco are becoming entrenched in enterprise architecture and cloud service provider offerings alike. And it’s just the beginning for eBPF-based breakthroughs, according to one if its creators.
-
PR Newswire ☛ Xojo 2024 Release 2 Introduces Easy Database Connection, Web Performance Improvements, iOS Manifest Privacy Editor, Android TCP Socket Support and Barcode Support on Linux
Xojo, Inc., the developers behind Xojo—a powerful cross-platform development tool and programming language—proudly announce the immediate availability of Xojo 2024 Release 2. This release adds a new Database Connection project items, Control Sets for web projects, support for Apple's new iOS privacy manifest, plus over 130 changes and more than 40 new features.
-
-
FSF
-
Debian Family
-
Gunnar Wolf ☛ Gunnar Wolf: Many terabytes for students to play with. Thanks Debian!
My students at LIDSOL (Laboratorio de Investigación y Desarrollo de Software Libre, Free Software Research and Development Lab) at Facultad de Ingeniería, UNAM asked me to help them get the needed hardware to set up a mirror for various free software projects. We have some decent servers (not new servers, but mirrors don’t require to be top-performance), so…
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
ZDNet ☛ CentOS 7 support ends this month: Businesses who still rely on it have 3 options
With CentOS 7 reaching the end of the road, what route will you take if your business depends on the operating system?
It's been known for some time that CentOS 7 is going away. Unfortunately, there are businesses around the globe still using the operating system. But when June 30th hits, official support for the platform ends. That end date means there will be no more official OS or security updates from the usual channels.
If you work for a business that depends on the final non-CentOS Stream version of the operating system, what can you do? Fortunately, there are options.
-
Red Hat ☛ Open innovation: Red Hat’s impact on the Kafka and Strimzi ecosystem
At Red Hat, open source is at the heart of everything we do. We are the world's largest open source software company, and staying true to our roots is something that is incredibly important to us. From the first versions of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, to the latest release of Red Hat OpenShift, all our code is open and available to our customers. We work with people across a wide spectrum of open source projects, some overseen by foundations such as the Apache Software Foundation (ASF), Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and the Eclipse Foundation, and some independently run by their community.
-