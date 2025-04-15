Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
DB Browser for SQLite - create, design, and edit database files - LinuxLinks
DB Browser for SQLite (DB4S) is a high quality, visual, open source tool to create, design, and edit database files compatible with SQLite.
DB4S is for users and developers who want to create, search, and edit databases. DB4S uses a familiar spreadsheet-like interface, so complicated SQL commands do not have to be learned.
This is free and open source software.
Lexi is a self-driven dictionary app - LinuxLinks
Lexi is a self-driven dictionary app for those who want to make their language learning (or creating) structured and easy.
PinePods is a Rust-based podcast management system - LinuxLinks
Linux has a wide range podcast players (both graphical, command-line, and web-based), but additional competition is always welcome.
PinePods is a Rust-based podcast management system that supports multiple users and relies on a central database with clients to connect to it. It’s browser-based, letting you play, download and keep track of podcasts you enjoy. As it’s self hosted, your podcasts and settings follow you around irrespective of the machine you’re using.
10 Free and Open Source Game Engines - Part 3 - LinuxLinks
Game engines play a crucial role in the fast creation and development of computer games. As they offer a collection of visual development tools, and are often presented in an integrated development environment, they vastly accelerate the development of games. Game engines are referred to as “game middleware” because they provide a flexible and reusable software platform.
We covered game engines in these two articles: first article, and second article. This article recommends more great game engines.
Let’s explore these additional 10 game engines. For each engine we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screen shot of the program in action, together with links to relevant resources.
swappy is a Wayland native snapshot editing tool - LinuxLinks
swappy is a Wayland native snapshot and editor tool, inspired by Snappy on macOS.
It works well with grim, slurp and sway. But can easily work with other screen copy tools that can output a final image to stdout
