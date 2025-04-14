Right after asking “Anyone running zfsd? Did you do anything in particular to configure it? I just added my first hot-spare to a zpool.”, ivy told me “noooooooo don’t use hot spares!! Keep a cold spare or at least an online device not attached to a pool. otherwise your zpool will randomly decide to attach its hot spare due to a temporary cabling issue or something like that. the only reason you need a hot spare is if you’re sending a system to Antarctica and literally can’t monitor it or log in to replace a failed disk with the spare”.

In the meantime, while I think and research, I’ve removed the hot spare.