news
today's howtos
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Wireguard on GNU/Linux to turn your VPS into VPN
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Wireguard on any GNU/Linux distro. The installer that we'll be using for this tutorial is free and open source.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install Apache on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Apache web server on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kaffeine on Debian 12
Kaffeine is a versatile media player that stands out from other GNU/Linux media applications thanks to its exceptional support for digital TV (DVB). Built on KDE Frameworks 5 and Qt5, Kaffeine offers a user-friendly interface that allows even beginners to start playing movies from DVDs (with full menu support), VCDs, or files immediately after installation.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Swagger on Debian 12
Swagger has become an essential tool for API developers and technical teams looking to streamline their documentation process. As an open-source framework, Swagger provides a comprehensive ecosystem for designing, building, documenting, and consuming RESTful APIs.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Vivaldi Browser on openSUSE
Vivaldi browser offers a refreshing alternative for openSUSE users seeking a highly customizable browsing experience. While Firefox and Chromium come pre-installed on most GNU/Linux distributions, Vivaldi delivers unique features designed for power users who value flexibility and efficiency.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Passbolt Password Manager on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Passbolt Password Manager on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. With the increasing number of online accounts and services, keeping track of complex passwords without compromising security presents a significant challenge.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pandas on Manjaro
Pandas, the powerful data manipulation and analysis library for Python, has become an essential tool for data scientists, analysts, and developers. If you’re running Manjaro GNU/Linux and need to work with structured data, installing Pandas is your first step toward efficient data processing.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Hestia Control Panel on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hestia Control Panel on Debian 12. Hestia Control Panel (HestiaCP) is a powerful, lightweight, and open-source web hosting control panel that simplifies server administration tasks through an intuitive web interface.
-
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Pinta 3.0 Released! How to Install it in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 [Ed: Pinta is Microsoft Mono. Use GIMP instead, maybe Krita.]
Pinta, the popular free open-source drawing and image editing app, released new major 3.0 release yesterday. Here are the new features and how to install guide for Ubuntu users. Pinta 3.0 features GTK 4.0 and Libadwaita for its modern user interface that’s well integrated in recent GNOME desktop environments.
-
Dan Langille ☛ Adding in a hot-spare for zfs on FreeBSD
Right after asking “Anyone running zfsd? Did you do anything in particular to configure it? I just added my first hot-spare to a zpool.”, ivy told me “noooooooo don’t use hot spares!! Keep a cold spare or at least an online device not attached to a pool. otherwise your zpool will randomly decide to attach its hot spare due to a temporary cabling issue or something like that. the only reason you need a hot spare is if you’re sending a system to Antarctica and literally can’t monitor it or log in to replace a failed disk with the spare”.
In the meantime, while I think and research, I’ve removed the hot spare.
-
Dan Langille ☛ r730-03
This new post was created after I added a new spare via Adding in a hot-spare for zfs on FreeBSD.