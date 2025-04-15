Education and Free Software Leftovers

This week I saw an announcement about a rebooted Gazette — even with a print edition, and restoring the classic ABC/Cap Cities trade dress — slated for release in July. I'm guessing that "president and founder [sic]" Edwin Nagle either bought or licensed the name from Ziff-Davis when forming the new COMPUTE! Media; the announcement also doesn't say if he only has rights to the name, or if he actually has access to the back catalogue, which I think could be more lucrative: since there appears to be print capacity, seems like there could be some money in low-run back issue reprints or even reissuing some of their disk products, assuming any residual or royalty arrangements could be dealt with. I should say for the record that I don't have anything to do with the company myself and I don't know Nagle personally.