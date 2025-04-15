news
Education and Free Software Leftovers
Linux Magazine ☛ What Open Source Pros Look for in a Job Role
Learn what professionals in technical and non-technical roles say is most important when seeking a new position.
Paolo Melchiorre ☛ DjangoCon Europe 2025
DjangoCon Europe is an international conference for the community by the community about the Django web framework, held each year in Europe.
Old VCR ☛ COMPUTE!'s Gazette revived for July 2025
This week I saw an announcement about a rebooted Gazette — even with a print edition, and restoring the classic ABC/Cap Cities trade dress — slated for release in July. I'm guessing that "president and founder [sic]" Edwin Nagle either bought or licensed the name from Ziff-Davis when forming the new COMPUTE! Media; the announcement also doesn't say if he only has rights to the name, or if he actually has access to the back catalogue, which I think could be more lucrative: since there appears to be print capacity, seems like there could be some money in low-run back issue reprints or even reissuing some of their disk products, assuming any residual or royalty arrangements could be dealt with. I should say for the record that I don't have anything to do with the company myself and I don't know Nagle personally.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Insights from the Prague InstallFest 2025 Conference
Petr Valach from the Czech LibreOffice community tells us about feedback from the LibreOffice booth at this event… InstallFest is a well‑established yet relatively small open‑source conference held annually in the Czech Republic, traditionally at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering building at Karlovo náměstí in Prague.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
WordPress ☛ WordCamp Europe 2025: Sali, Basel!
WordCamp Europe 2025 will be held in gorgeous Basel, Switzerland, from June 5 to 7. It will bring together open source enthusiasts, developers, and WordPress professionals from across the region—and the world!
James G ☛ Ordering posts by published date and time
A few months ago, I added a feature that automatically adds the hours, minutes, and seconds at which a post was published on my website to the front matter of a post. But, I forgot to use this information in the sorting! Now, posts are sorted by the date and time at which the post was published, rather than the slug.
