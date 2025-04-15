news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and Destination Linux
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Linus' Next Big Thing | LINUX Unplugged 610
Apple's software is going rotten, while GNU/Linux sneaks up as the better Mac. Linus grumbles through Git's 20th birthday, and we spot a hardware window GNU/Linux better not slam shut.
-
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 415: Gitting Deepin to Immutability
In this episode, we take a look at the alpha release of Deepin 25. We also reflect on 20 years of Git and its impact on software development. Plus, we discuss the role of immutability in modern GNU/Linux systems. So let’s get on the road towards Destination Linux.
-
Destination Linux 415: Gitting Deepin to Immutability
00:02:24 Community Feedback
00:08:38 Sandfly Security
00:12:05 Deepin 25 Alpha: Eye Candy Meets AI
00:22:43 Deepin Dilemma: Trust, Transparency, and Telemetry
00:28:56 Git Turns 20: A Look Back at Its Impact
00:36:55 Jill’s Island Under Fire — via Git Rocket!
00:37:57 The Rise of Immutable Distros
00:52:14 Teasing the Future: COSMIC desktop
00:53:52 Ryan Says: No Skipping — Go Back to Episode 1
00:55:09 Duck.ai: When Hey Hi (AI) Meets Privacy
00:58:28 Can Hey Hi (AI) Decode the DL Stool Joke?
01:03:01 Wait, Are We Talking Immutable Distros Again?
01:04:28 Support the Show
01:10:06 Outro