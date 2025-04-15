These 5 Linux distributions are the worst for beginners

User visible changes in T2 Linux SDE 25.4 include the port of the latest AMD ROCm to 64-bit RISC-V and ARM64 (AArch64) architectures for HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI, latest KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Xfce desktop environments, web installer sys-root / container bootstrap support, OpenCL by default, as well as Rust and QEMU support for SPARC64/32.

Collabora unveiled PanVK about four years ago as a Vulkan alternative to their Panfrost OpenGL driver for ARM Mali Bifrost and Midgard GPUs, also delivered through the well-known Mesa graphics stack on Linux-based operating systems.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.4.2 include extra checks for MIDI to avoid 100% CPU usage on older kernels, support for using header metadata by default in the videoadapter plugin, improved pw-cat verbose sndfile format debug, improved handling of set_format results from v4l2, and the addition of the missing –channel-map long option for pw-loopback.

Coming three months after MX Linux 23.5, the MX Linux 23.6 release is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.10 “Bookworm” repositories and introduces the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series for the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) images featuring the Xfce 4.20 and KDE Plasma 5.27.5 desktop environments.

qBittorrent 5.0.5 is a small update that introduces an advanced option for setting the “Add New Torrent” dialog as modal, improves the command line parameters serialization, updates the Swedish translation, and fixes an issue with missing color IDs for theming.

PeaZip 10.4 comes almost two months after PeaZip 10.3 with various UI enhancements like the addition of alternative context menus for quick navigation in the file/archive manager. Users will now be able to use Ctrl+RightClick to view the breadcrumb context menu, Shift+RightClick to see the session history context menu, and Ctrl+Shift+RightClick to access the navigation context menu.