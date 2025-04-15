Red Hat Leftovers

VirtualBox 7.1.8 brings initial support for Linux kernel 6.14 into Linux Guest Additions, allowing users to install and run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.14, along with initial support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.7 kernel, additional fixes for the RHEL 9.4 kernel, and improvements to the ‘rcvboxadd status-kernel’ check.

Based on Fedora Linux 42 and using the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 42 is here to introduce a new FEX integration that provides an easier way to run x86 and x86-64 binaries out of the box via emulation.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Fedora Linux 42 ships with the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, which now features the long-anticipated Anaconda WebUI installer by default to provide users with a more advanced and modern installation experience.

NX AppHub is here as a replacement for the NX Software Center, Nitrux’s built-in GUI utility for managing AppImage bundle, and zap, a command-line package management interface for AppImages.

User visible changes in T2 Linux SDE 25.4 include the port of the latest AMD ROCm to 64-bit RISC-V and ARM64 (AArch64) architectures for HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI, latest KDE Plasma, GNOME, and Xfce desktop environments, web installer sys-root / container bootstrap support, OpenCL by default, as well as Rust and QEMU support for SPARC64/32.

Collabora unveiled PanVK about four years ago as a Vulkan alternative to their Panfrost OpenGL driver for ARM Mali Bifrost and Midgard GPUs, also delivered through the well-known Mesa graphics stack on Linux-based operating systems.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.4.2 include extra checks for MIDI to avoid 100% CPU usage on older kernels, support for using header metadata by default in the videoadapter plugin, improved pw-cat verbose sndfile format debug, improved handling of set_format results from v4l2, and the addition of the missing –channel-map long option for pw-loopback.

Coming three months after MX Linux 23.5, the MX Linux 23.6 release is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.10 “Bookworm” repositories and introduces the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series for the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) images featuring the Xfce 4.20 and KDE Plasma 5.27.5 desktop environments.