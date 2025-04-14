news
OpenSSH in Debian and FOSS Activity Reports by Ben Hutchings
Michael Prokop: OpenSSH penalty behavior in Debian/trixie #newintrixie
This topic came up at a customer of mine in September 2024, when working on Debian/trixie support. Since then I wanted to blog about it to make people aware of this new OpenSSH feature and behavior. I finally found some spare minutes at Debian’s BSP in Vienna, so here we are. :)
Some of our Q/A jobs failed to run against Debian/trixie, in the debug logs we found:
debug1: kex_exchange_identification: banner line 0: Not allowed at this time
This Not allowed at this time pointed to a new OpenSSH feature. OpenSSH introduced options to penalize undesirable behavior with version 9.8p1, see OpenSSH Release Notes, and also sshd source code.
