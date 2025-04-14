news
Linux: Five Easy Ways To Secure Any Distribution
I’ll say this: Although Linux is the most secure major operating system on the market, that doesn’t mean it’s an impenetrable fortress.
I like to look at it this way: if a computer is connected to a network, it’s vulnerable. There’s really no way around that because as long as there are hackers, they will find ways to get around things. And with quantum computing on the horizon, there’s no telling if any OS will ever be able to claim the crown of security.
Fortunately, there are some things you can do with any Linux distribution to make it more secure. And although this list might seem a bit basic to some, when you put it all together as a whole, it works and works well.