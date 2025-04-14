news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2025



Quoting: Replace Windows, Not Your Device - openSUSE News —

Messaging around the end of Windows 10 support has been loud, urgent and, unfortunately, irresponsibly narrow.

In a recent article titled ‘Microsoft’s Free Upgrade Offer For 500 Million Windows Users,’, the advice given to users whose PCs don’t meet the requirements for Windows 11 states to recycle or landfill the device.

Let’s pause right there.

Rather than encourage users to reuse perfectly functional hardware with open-source alternatives like openSUSE, the suggestion to discard it not only perpetuates environmental harm, it completely ignores the thriving world of Linux distributions. This Forbes article promotes a false choice between buying new hardware or getting rid of it.

The upgrade eligibility criteria exclude hundreds of millions of PCs. TPM 2.0, Secure Boot and other artificial requirements have nothing to do with a system’s actual performance. What these new features do accomplish is force users to believe they need to buy new hardware rather than seek alternatives.