Armbian Announces New Cloud-Optimized Images for ARM64 and x86
Based on the Debian 12 “Bookworm” or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, the new Armbian Linux cloud images promise ultra-fast boot, lightweight footprint, minimal attack surface, no firmware package, Docker support out of the box, built-in ZRAM memory management, and Armbian-config for easy customization.
The new cloud-optimized images are designed to work with all major cloud providers, including but not limited to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Azure, as well as for end users working with QEMU KVM and Proxmox virtualization platforms.