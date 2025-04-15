news
Nitrux Project Introduces NX AppHub, a New System to Provide Apps for Nitrux
NX AppHub is here as a replacement for the NX Software Center, Nitrux’s built-in GUI utility for managing AppImage bundle, and zap, a command-line package management interface for AppImages.
NX AppHub is not a single utility! It consists of several components, including AppHub CLI, a command-line tool for building AppBoxes (AppImages) from curated YAML recipes, and AppHub Apps, a central Git-based app specification repository that contains files for AppHub CLI to generate AppBoxes.