Games: Prices Hikes, GNOMES, V Rising 1.1, and More
PS5 Prices Rise in Europe and Australia — US Gamers May Be Next
Sony has raised the price of its PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide as the video game industry continues to feel the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Although the company did not explicitly cite the tariffs as the reason for the increase, many industry commentators believe the levies will cause a significant ripple effect across the gaming market.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Merging a western with eldritch horror, Blood West is awesome and now Steam Deck Verified
With the latest update out today, Blood West from Hyperstrange and New Blood Interactive is now Steam Deck Verified and well worth a look. Blending together a western and eldritch horror, it's been on my watchlist for a while now because it just looks so damn good.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 4A Games are giving away Metro 2033 Redux free for 48 hours
Quick tip - if you've never had the chance to experience the Metro series, now you can without paying a penny as 4A Games are giving away Metro 2033 Redux. They're celebrating 15 years of the game (going by the date of the original version).
GamingOnLinux ☛ GNOMES is my new favourite tower defense game that blends in roguelike mechanics
If you don't hear from me much over this week (or for the rest of this month), it's because I'm dedicating my time to playing GNOMES. A new tower defense roguelike hybrid from developer DYSTOPIAN with ever-expanding biomes to battle through. DIsclosure: the developer sent me a key.
GamingOnLinux ☛ V Rising 1.1 - Invaders of Oakveil will bring lots of new content and official Steam Deck support
V Rising 1.1 - Invaders of Oakveil is set to release on April 28th and it's going to bring much improved and official support for the Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ RNG JAM is an upcoming NBA Jam inspired arcade-styled basketball game with roguelite chaos
With an interface that looks rather inspired by Balatro in many parts, RNG JAM from bryanthaboi will bring arcade styled basketball with roguelite chaos. The game will have Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Play cards, manage clones, explore unique planets and outsmart aliens in Clonizer
Clonizer is a fresh tactical roguelike deck-builder about making and managing clones, and attempting to colonize and take over the universe. It's just launched with Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Blackjack roguelike Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers v1.3 brings big improvements to controller support
With Native Linux support and Steam Deck Verified, Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is another good pick if you like something a bit different. The latest update also make it a lot easier to sit back and chill with.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dungeon Keeper-like game War for the Overworld got a surprise ten year anniversary update
War for the Overworld from Brightrock Games just recently hit the 10 year anniversary, and so to celebrate the developers released a brand new update to their classic Dungeon Keeper-like. Technically older than that with Early Access, but they're counting since the 1.0 release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Co-op base-building survival game Necesse v1.0 due this year, The Forgotten Depths update out now
Necesse is a wonderful mixture of base / village building, exploration, adventure and survival with support for solo and co-op play. They've teased the 1.0 update is due out this year, along with The Forgotten Depths update out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Electronic music rhythm game Spin Rhythm XD recently added Linux / Steam Deck support
Spin Rhythm XD is a homage to classic arcade rhythm games (Guitar Hero, DDR), with a modern aesthetic and soundtrack. Earlier in April they also put up an official Native Linux version with Steam Deck support.