news
Open Hardware: ESP32, Pimoroni, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ ESP32-Powered Clock Brings Aviation Style To Your Desk
There’s something cool about the visual design language used in the aviation world. You probably don’t get much exposure to it if you’re not regularly flying a plane, but there are other ways you can bring it into your life. A great example would be building an aviation-themed clock, like this stylish timepiece from [oliverb.]
-
Hackaday ☛ Converting The C64 Mini Into A C64C
The C64 Mini is a beautiful and functional replica of the most popular computer ever made, except at 50% size and without a working keyboard. For maximum nostalgia, it was modeled after the brown breadbox C64 case which so characterized the model. However, [10p6] wanted to build a tiny C64C instead, so set about making a conversion happen.
-
CNX Software ☛ Pimoroni Presto – A Raspberry Pi RP2350-powered 4-inch wireless desktop touch display
Pimoroni Presto is a 4-inch desktop color touch display powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller, and equipped with a Raspberry Pi RM2 wireless module for WiFi 4 and Bluetooth connectivity. The display comes with 16MB of SQPI flash and 8MB of PSRAM, seven RGB LEDs for ambient lighting, a microSD card slot, a piezo speaker, a Qwiic/STEMMA QT connector for expansion, a USB-C port for power and programming, and a 2-pin JST connector for an optional battery.
-
CNX Software ☛ Xero MCU is a compact USB-C board based on STM32F411 microcontroller (Crowdfunding)
Xero MCU is a small STMicro STM32F411 Arm Cortex-M4F microcontroller board with a USB-C port, twenty through and castellated holes for GPIOs, a Debug connector, Reset and Boot buttons, and a few LEDs. The 100 MHz MCU embeds 512KB flash and 128KB SRAM, and the board is said to be designed for hobbyists, students, and professionals. For reference, the Xero MCU board features the same STM32F411CEU6 microcontroller found in the Black Bill board.
-
Tweak your Fairbuds EQ settings like a pro
The thing with music is that it’s so subjective. That’s why some of us love the deep thump-thumping of hip-hop and EDM, and some of us prefer the clean, airy sounds of guitar strings on a folk number. The differences are so minute, even the same song can sound completely different to different people.
-
CNX Software ☛ Allwinner T536 quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 & RISC-V industrial SoC supports ECC RAM, up to 3 TOP Hey Hi (AI) accelerator
Allwinner T536 SoC features four Cortex-A55 cores, a 600 MHz RISC-V core, and a low-power RISC-V for power management, as well as support for ECC memory and an optional NPU with up to 3 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) performance.