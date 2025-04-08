news
Games: Truckful, Fogpiercer, and Linux GPU Control Application (LACT)
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Palworld publisher teams up with MythicOwl for car delivery adventure Truckful
MythicOwl have teamed up with Pocketpair Publishing, the recently announced publishing arm of the Palworld developer, for their upcoming game Truckful. The developer previously released the wonderful Planetiles.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Twin Sails Interactive break off from Asmodee and Embracer to go independent
Some hopefully good industry news here. Twin Sails Interactive have officially broken away from Asmodee Group AB / Embracer to become independent. This follows a "strategic management buyout" with Twin Sails retaining their entire team.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Build a train to expand your deck and fight off bandits in the demo for Fogpiercer
Fogpiercer is a fresh and interesting take on deckbuilders, with you controlling a train that you build up and upgrade as you go. It has Native Linux support built with Godot and a demo is now available.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Master platforming with two characters at the same time in Ambidextro - from the dev of Pineapple on pizza
Some evil Witch has kidnapped the Queen's children. As the Royal Wizard, it's up to your to rescue them. The only problem is that the Queen is a bit brutal, and has cut you in half. You're a Wizard though, so apparently being cut in half is no big deal. Note: key provided by the developer.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nexus Mods improve the new open source app with UI upgrades, Cyberpunk 2077 fixes and more
I continue to be very excited about improvements to the cross-platform open source Nexus Mods app, to finally firmly plug the modding hole on Linux platforms including the Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Iron Village is a sweet super-casual city-builder and railway manager out now
If you prefer your games a bit cosier and sweeter perhaps Iron Village might be your next one to pick up. Especially if you like building and management sims. Distilling the genre down to something a bit more simple and easy to get into.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux GPU Control Application (LACT) v0.7.3 brings configurable charts, improvements for AMD RDNA3
Linux GPU Control Application (LACT) continues being one of the best ways to control your AMD, NVIDIA or Intel GPU on a Linux system with version 0.7.3 out now with new features and improvements.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA open sourced PhysX and Flow GPU code
In a nice win for open source, NVIDIA have now provided the PhysX and Flow GPU source code to expand what developers can do with it.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental gets fixes for XCOM 2, Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced, The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Valve released a great sounding new update to Proton Experimental on April 4th, to help get more Windows games running correctly on Linux platforms like Steam Deck.