Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space and Late Night Linux
Linux User Space Episode 5:10: Handle With Care
Coming up in this episode
* The Thunder rolls
* We flatten out the History
* And Package Up Our Experience
1:34 Thundermail for Everyone!
23:21 The History of Flatpak
- 24:32 From Glick to Bundles
- 29:55 From Bundles to xdg-app
- 30:54 From Flatpak to the Future!
37:44 Are Flatpaks the Best Solution?
1:02:46 Next Time
1:05:14 Stinger
Late Night Linux – Episode 328
AI crawlers are causing serious problems for open source projects, an example of disclosure by vagueposting, Zorin does something good and something bad, LibreOffice downloads are doing well, Thunderbird is planning new services, a quick KDE Korner, and more.