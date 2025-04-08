news
KDE and Qt Leftovers
-
LibreNews ☛ How KDE and GNOME do design
I've been part of the KDE VDG ("Visual Design Team") for many years, though I'm not very active there anymore. Nonetheless, as a quick metric, I've written more than 16 thousand messages in the VDG chat, and I'm still somewhat in the loop as far as design goes.
-
KDE Snap Updates, Kubuntu Updates, More life updates!
Added sctp support in Qt https://invent.kde.org/neon/snap-packaging/kde-qt6-core-sdk/-/commit/bbcb1dc39044b930ab718c8ffabfa20ccd2b0f75
Soumyadeep fixed wayland icons in https://invent.kde.org/neon/snap-packaging/kf6-core-sdk/-/merge_requests/3
KDE Applications 25.03.90 RC released to –candidate ( I know it says 24.12.3, version won’t be updated until 25.04.0 release )
-
Qt
-
Qt ☛ Navigation in Qt 6.9 documentation
In this blog post, I would like to talk about the improvements in documentation navigation you can see in the Qt Framework's documentation for the Qt 6.9 release.
-
Qt ☛ Sneak Peek: Exploring the Qt Hey Hi (AI) Inference API (Proof-of-Concept)
At Qt Group’s 2025 Hackathon, our developers got experimental. They built a proof-of-concept for what we’re calling the Qt Hey Hi (AI) Inference API (PoC) – a tool that is set to simplify Hey Hi (AI) integration into QML and C++ applications.
-
Qt ☛ Security advisory: A Denial-of-Service type of security issue in Qt XML module impacts Qt
A Denial-of-Service type of security issue in QDom classes of Qt XML module has been discovered and has been assigned the CVE id CVE-2025-30348.
-