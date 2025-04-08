news
Open Hardware/Modding: Retro, ESP32, and More
France24 ☛ UK: The revival of the retro boom in vintage video game repairs
Luke Malpass, owner of video game repair company, fixes retro consoles from his home amid shelves lined with spare parts for Game Boys, Sega Megadrives and Nintendos, to name just a few. With a huge revival in retro gaming underway, Malpass has between 50 to 150 consoles to fix at any given time, with repairs costing between 60 and several hundred pounds.
Hackaday ☛ Atomic Clock Trades Receiver For An ESP8266
The advantage of a radio-controlled clock that receives the time signal from WWVB is that you never have to set it again. Whether it’s a little digital job on your desk, or some big analog wall clock that’s hard to access, they’ll all adjust themselves as necessary to keep perfect time. But what if the receiver conks out on you?
Hackaday ☛ Simple Antenna Makes For Better ESP32-C3 WiFi
We’ve seen tons of projects lately using the ESP32-C3, and for good reason. The microcontroller has a lot to offer, and the current crop of tiny dev boards sporting it make adding a lot of compute power to even the smallest projects dead easy. Not so nice, though, is the poor WiFi performance of some of these boards, which [Peter Neufeld] addresses with this quick and easy antenna.
Linux Gizmos ☛ HydraNFC Shield v2 and Sniffer Decoder Expand Capabilities for NFC Development & Analysis
The HydraNFC Shield v2 is a high-performance NFC development platform built around the STMicroelectronics ST25R3916 NFC frontend. Designed for NFC research, development, debugging, and security analysis, it is intended to be used with the HydraBus v1.0, a versatile open-source baseboard that acts as the host interface for HydraNFC and other shield extensions.
Hackaday ☛ Fiber Laser Gives DIY PCBs A Professional Finish
While low-cost professional PCB fabrication has largely supplanted making circuit boards at home, there’s still something to be said for being able to go from design to prototype in an afternoon. Luckily we aren’t limited to the old toner transfer trick for DIY boards these days, as CNC routers and powerful lasers can be used to etch boards quickly and accurately.
CNX Software ☛ AAEON UP 710S Edge defective chip maker Intel Processor N50/N97/N100/N200 mini PC is offered with backdoored Windows 11 IoT Enterprise or Ubuntu Pro 24.04 LTS
AAEON UP 710S Edge is a small fanless Mini PC powered by defective chip maker Intel Processor N50, N97, N100, or N200 Alder Lake-N SoC designed for companies wanting to upgrade industrial automation setups, and running backdoored Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 24H2 LTSC or Ubuntu Pro 24.04 LTS. Based on the UP 710S SBC introduced last November, the mini PC features a 10-pin terminal block with up to eight GPIOs, SPI, I2C, and PWM, an RS-232/422/485 COM, and support for WiFi and Bluetooth via an M.2 2230 E-Key slot.