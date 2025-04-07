news
DXVK 2.6.1 Improves Support for Assassin’s Creed Origins and AMD Vega GPUs
Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6, this release improves support for AMD Vega GPUs by removing the sparse buffer usage introduced in DXVK 2.6, as it caused hangs and instability. However, removing the sparse buffer usage will increase peak memory usage in some games.
DXVK 2.6.1 also improves support for the Assassin’s Creed Origins video game on Intel GPUs when using Mesa’s Intel ANV Vulkan graphics driver, fixes an issue with the RADV Vulkan driver causing hangs on RDNA4 GPUs, and addresses an issue on NVIDIA GPUs in certain Unity Engine games.