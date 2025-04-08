FreeBSD: On FreeBSD Jails and a Journey to FreeBSD

A few months back I took an old Dell Inspiron (13.3" 13-5368 minted in 2016) that I bought second-hand in 2017 and tried to build, what I call, a “Just Focus” laptop. I had done two iterations on this idea already, but did so on a GNU/Linux software/kernel pairing. During those experiments, I traveled through AntiX, and Ubuntu Mate before I went back (home) to Debian.

After hearing Allan Jude in interview on a “Changelog” podcast earlier this year, I eventually found myself drawn to FreeBSD, a decision that would lead me down a rabbit hole of discovery all the way to FreeBSD’s kernel. It also provided a surprising sense of digital homecoming to the Solaris experience I cut my teeth on at the beginning of my career at Cisco.