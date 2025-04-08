news
Applications: Istio 1.23.6, GNU gperf 3.2, SageMath, Resources 1.8, and More
Announcing Istio 1.23.6
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.23.5 and Istio 1.23.6.
GNU gperf 3.2 released
Download from https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gperf/gperf-3.2.tar.gz
Modelling Toeplitz Networks with SageMath
A Toeplitz network refers to a graph that has a comparable regularity in its structure. SageMath is an excellent tool for facilitating the creation, analysis, and visualisation of graphs. Hence, SageMath can be used to effectively model Toeplitz networks and get insights into their structural characteristics, leading to advancements in network design and analysis.
Resources 1.8 Added Monitoring Raspberry Pi GPU & CPU Temperature
Resources, the free open-source system monitor and task manager app for GNU/Linux desktop, released new 1.8.0 version recently with new features. Resources is a simple yet powerful monitor app written in Rust.
Top 10 FOSS apps to make your GNU/Linux experience more enjoyable
Microsoft's recent antics make it a great time to give GNU/Linux a shot. This guide highlights 10 FOSS apps to try when you make the switch. >