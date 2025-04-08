news
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ How to build AI-ready applications with Quarkus
This article explains how to build smart, cloud-native Java applications using Quarkus and LangChain4j. We'll explore how to integrate Hey Hi (AI) capabilities into your Quarkus projects, focusing on chatbots, RAG, and real-time interactions. Making the most of the Quarkus platform, we'll create an intelligent assistant, a knowledge-driven bot, and a production-grade Hey Hi (AI) service, with instant feedback, observability, and scalability.
-
NeuroFedora ☛ The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 07 April 2025 1300 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 07 April 2025 at 1300 UTC. The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend. You can join us in the Fedora meeting channel on chat.fedoraproject.org (our Matrix instance).
-
IBM debuts new system with AI, enhanced security
IBM has launched its newest mainframe system, the z17, designed to manage AI models alongside customer data.
-
Kev Quirk ☛ 📝 7 April 2025 at 18:39 - In preparation for my new Framework laptop I've been playing...
In preparation for my new Framework laptop, I've been playing around with Fedora 41 on an old laptop. For the most part it works really well, but theming doesn't. I have no idea, but no Gnome Shell themes will work and the default one is horrible - everything is WAY too big on the default theme.