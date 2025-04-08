news
today's howtos
-
University of Toronto ☛ Sorting out the ordering of OpenSSH configuration directives
As I discovered recently, OpenSSH makes some unusual choices for the ordering of configuration directives in its configuration files, both sshd_config and ssh_config (and files they include). Today I want to write down what I know about the result (which is partly things I've learned researching this entry).
-
Andy Bell ☛ UA+
I am a purveyor of reset styles, so of course, my ears pricked up when I spotted this. Especially as it’s a Manuel Matuzović job!
There’s lots to like in his version of a reset, such as ultra low specificity :where() selector usage, like this: [...]
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Docker on Void Linux: A Step-by-Step Guide
Learn how to install Docker on Void GNU/Linux and get this containerization platform up and running smoothly on your Void system in minutes.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Xtreme Download Manager on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Xtreme Download Manager on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Managing downloads efficiently is essential for Ubuntu users who frequently work with large files. The default download manager in web browsers often lacks advanced features needed for optimal download management.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fastfetch on Debian 12
Fastfetch is a powerful system information display tool that offers Debian 12 users a quick and efficient way to view their system specifications. Unlike other system information tools, Fastfetch stands out for its speed, customization options, and aesthetic output.
-