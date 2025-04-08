news
Kernel Space: Microsoft- and Microsoft LF-Sponsored Rust-in-Linux Advocacy, Benchmarking Up To 8,192 Cores On Linux
The New Stack ☛ Rust, Linux and Cloud Native Computing - The New Stack [Ed: This site is funded by Microsoft and LF, so there's a conflict of interest in this coverage or puff piece. Follow the money.]
In his keynote at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, Greg Kroah-Hartman, the Linux stable release maintainer, said that Linux, which takes in 76,000 changes annually, with 380 maintainers and 700 developers, is slowly but surely embracing Rust in the Linux kernel.
Why is the poster child for C programming incorporating the comparatively new Rust? Easy: Rust is a lot safer. Kroah-Hartman gave the example of a Bluetooth security bug that was fixed years ago, but, whoops, after looking fine for its first few years, it turns out the fix introduced a new bug. With C, this is all too common. It’s hard to make memory-safe C.
When “we write that code in Rust,” Kroah-Hartman explained, “not only do we catch the error, the compiler catches the bug for you, and that’s very, very important. We want the compiler to note the bug even before the maintainer has to look at this stuff again.”
WCCF Tech ☛ You Can Apparently Now Benchmark Up To 8,192 Cores On Linux, As Monitoring Tool Turbostat Sees An Impressive Upgrade
Upon the request of HPE, the Linux-focused tool Turbostat can monitor CPUs with up to 8,192 cores, given that they manage to achieve this threshold at some point in time.