Kernel Space: Microsoft- and Microsoft LF-Sponsored Rust-in-Linux Advocacy, Benchmarking Up To 8,192 Cores On Linux

In his keynote at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, Greg Kroah-Hartman, the Linux stable release maintainer, said that Linux, which takes in 76,000 changes annually, with 380 maintainers and 700 developers, is slowly but surely embracing Rust in the Linux kernel.

Why is the poster child for C programming incorporating the comparatively new Rust? Easy: Rust is a lot safer. Kroah-Hartman gave the example of a Bluetooth security bug that was fixed years ago, but, whoops, after looking fine for its first few years, it turns out the fix introduced a new bug. With C, this is all too common. It’s hard to make memory-safe C.

When “we write that code in Rust,” Kroah-Hartman explained, “not only do we catch the error, the compiler catches the bug for you, and that’s very, very important. We want the compiler to note the bug even before the maintainer has to look at this stuff again.”