posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2025



Quoting: BlueOnyx is a fully-integrated Internet hosting platform - LinuxLinks —

BlueOnyx aims to provide a fully-integrated Internet hosting platform that includes web, email, DNS and file transfer services from a simple, user-friendly web-based interface that is easily installed on commodity hardware or virtual private server. It is derived from AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux.

BlueOnyx includes reseller management, Chrooted Jails, SFTP, modular add-ons, WHMCS API, built in email statistics, Imapsync email migrations, SSH key/cert management, 2FA logins, CALDAV/CardDAV, phpMyAdmin for you and your webhosting clients and provisions to automatically create MySQL databases and users for each virtual site.

BlueOnyx is open source software, released under a Sun modified BSD license.