I'm a Linux power user, and the latest Ubuntu update put a smile on my face | ZDNET
Ubuntu has been synonymous with Linux for a long time. There's a good reason for that. Ubuntu is one of the easiest Linux distributions on the market, has incredible hardware detection, and has been based on Debian since the beginning.
On April 17, the latest version of Ubuntu is set to be released. That version is 25.04, which is a short-term release. Short-term releases do not enjoy the lengthy support period as does their siblings, and 25.04 will be good to go until January 2026.
Most often, short-term releases aren't nearly as exciting (or popular) as long-term releases, but 25.04 does have a few surprises up its feathery sleeve.