Linux kernel 6.14 was released on March 24th, 2025, with new features like Btrfs RAID1 read balancing support, a new ntsync subsystem for Win NT synchronization primitives to boost game emulation with Wine, uncached buffered I/O support, and a new accelerator driver for the AMD XDNA Ryzen AI NPUs (Neural Processing Units).

Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 6.14, and Linux 6.15’s merge window is now closed, which means that it’s time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions every Sunday until the final release in about two months from today.

Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6, this release improves support for AMD Vega GPUs by removing the sparse buffer usage introduced in DXVK 2.6, as it caused hangs and instability. However, removing the sparse buffer usage will increase peak memory usage in some games.

The EM1103B is a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RV1103B SoC. Designed for vision-based AIoT tasks, it targets applications like smart cameras, doorbells, and battery-powered surveillance devices, combining processing, AI acceleration, and imaging features in a small footprint.

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 is an upcoming compact development board designed for real-time image processing, video streaming, and wireless communication. It targets HMI applications such as digital photo frames, security systems, home control panels, and smart doorbells.

I'm a Linux power user, and the latest Ubuntu update put a smile on my face | ZDNET

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2025



Ubuntu has been synonymous with Linux for a long time. There's a good reason for that. Ubuntu is one of the easiest Linux distributions on the market, has incredible hardware detection, and has been based on Debian since the beginning.

On April 17, the latest version of Ubuntu is set to be released. That version is 25.04, which is a short-term release. Short-term releases do not enjoy the lengthy support period as does their siblings, and 25.04 will be good to go until January 2026.

Most often, short-term releases aren't nearly as exciting (or popular) as long-term releases, but 25.04 does have a few surprises up its feathery sleeve.

