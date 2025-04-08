news
today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Speed Up SSH Access with Shortcuts and Auto-Complete
Let’s break that down so it’s super clear: [...]
SANS ☛ XORsearch: Searching With Regexes, (Mon, Apr 7th)
Own HowTo ☛ 10 Useful Bash Scripts to Make your life easier
Are you a bash script lover? Here are 10 Bash scripts that you can use to make your life easier by automating boring manual processes.
It's FOSS ☛ Installing Logseq Knowledge Management Tool on Linux
Start your journey into knowledge base by installing Logseq on Linux.
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install Node.js on Ubuntu 24.04
Node.js is a fast, open-source JavaScript runtime that lets you build scalable server-side and network applications.
Linux Handbook ☛ Docker Interview Questions: From Beginners to Advanced
Quickly revise the Docker concepts before your job interview with this set of more than 50 questions and their answers.
dwaves.de ☛ What the Kukuk? Debian 13 no last per default anymore: GNU GNU/Linux show last logged in users: last or lastlog
Linux Links ☛ direnv unclutters your .profile
direnv is an extension for your shell that manages your environment.