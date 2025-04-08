news
Open Hardware: Arduino abd Raspberry Pi Projects
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Hello World #26 out now: Digital Literacy
Issue 26 of Hello World explores the topic of digital literacy, sharing teacher insights from across the world.
-
Arduino ☛ A homemade launchpad for compressed air-powered rockets
Compressed air can be dangerous, too. But 80 PSI (the highest tested pressure for this project) doesn’t pose a huge risk with proper hardware. The downside is that all of the gas expansion is immediate and comes from the launcher. In that way, it is more like a cannon than a true rocket. This is perfect for cheap, handcrafted paper missiles and the launcher makes that both fun and safe.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi 45W USB-C Power Supply on sale now at $15
When you build really high-quality generic products, like USB power supplies and SD cards, interesting things happen. Our colleague Oli tells a story of seeing customers at a Micro Center in North Carolina come up to the Raspberry Pi display and buy just our 27W power supply on its own: in building the best USB-C power supply for our customers, we’d accidentally built the best USB-C power supply for everyone.