Mozilla: Shafting Developers, Pushing LLM Slop, Firefox Nightly
The Register UK ☛ Mozilla takes pity on Firefox extension developers
Presently in the Firefox extension ecosystem, Byrne's concern is that Mozilla's Add-on policies make life unnecessarily difficult for developers while also confusing those installing extensions because each onboarding experience is different. Not only that, but Add-on reviewers, tasked with catching non-compliant and malicious extensions prior to public distribution, have to evaluate all the custom code implemented to meet platform policies.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Try Firefox’s Experimental Link Previews with Hey Hi (AI) Summary
Hate having to read an article to understand what it’s saying and would rather read what an Hey Hi (AI) says it (potentially) says instead? Mozilla Firefox has your back. Saltiness aside, the latest nightly builds of Firefox 139 include an experimental web link preview feature which shows (among other things) an AI-generated summary of what that page is purportedly about before you visit it, saving you time, a click, or the need to ‘hear’ a real human voice.
Firefox Nightly: Putting up Wallpaper – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 178