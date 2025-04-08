Mozilla: Shafting Developers, Pushing LLM Slop, Firefox Nightly

Hate having to read an article to understand what it’s saying and would rather read what an Hey Hi (AI) says it (potentially) says instead? Mozilla Firefox has your back. Saltiness aside, the latest nightly builds of Firefox 139 include an experimental web link preview feature which shows (among other things) an AI-generated summary of what that page is purportedly about before you visit it, saving you time, a click, or the need to ‘hear’ a real human voice.