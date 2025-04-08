news
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Foundry.DocumentationManager and Keypunch 6.0
-
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Foundry.DocumentationManager
Back in December (before I caught the flu working at a farmers market, then Covid two weeks later, then two months of long-Covid) I mentioned that we’d discuss the various subsystems needed in libfoundry to build an IDE as a library.
I used the little bit of energy I had to work on some core abstractions. In an effort to live up to my word lets talk a bit about what went into libfoundry last night.
-
GNOME ☛ Brage Fuglseth: Keypunch 6.0
Spring is in the air, the snow is finally melting away here in the cold north, and Keypunch is getting an update! Let’s walk through all the new features and improvements together.
Realistic Results
Up to now, Keypunch’s measurements of typing performance have been rather primitive. For speed, it has just compared the total number of typed characters, both correct and incorrect, to the test duration. Likewise, the “correctness” rate is nothing more than the share of correctly typed characters at the time of calculation. If you make a mistake and then correct it, it’s not taken into account at all.