Operating Systems and Standards

Gunnar Wolf ☛ Gunnar Wolf: Naming things revisited
How long has it been since you last saw a conversation over different blogs syndicated at the same planet? Well, it’s one of the good memories of the early 2010s. And there is an opportunity to re-engage! 😃
I have had many since the mid-1990s I also had several during the decade before that, but before Linux, my computers didn’t hve a formal name. Naming my computers something nice GNU/Linux gave me.
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 886
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 886 for the week of March 30 – April 5, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
CNX Software ☛ GPMI is a Chinese alternative to HDMI and DisplayPort with up to 192 Gbps bandwidth, 480W Power Delivery
Defined by the Shenzhen 8K UHD Video Industry Cooperation Alliance (SUCA), GPMI (General Purpose Media Interface) is an alternative to HDMI and DisplayPort supporting up to 192 Gbps bandwidth and 480W power delivery (PD). As far as I know, the specifications have not been made public just yet, but ITHome.com shared some photos and details.
Fernando Borretti ☛ We Live In a Golden Age of Interoperability
Yesterday I was reading Exploring the Internet, an oral history of the early Internet. The first part of the book describes the author’s efforts to publish the ITU’s Blue Book: 19 kilopages of standards documents for telephony and networks. What struck me was the description of the ITU’s documentation stack: [...]
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Ham radio turns 100 in South Africa
Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, is a hobby that involves experimenting with radio frequencies, building antennae and participating in radio contests. Amateur radio enthusiasts, also known as “hams”, play a key role by supporting emergency services with communications in disaster scenarios.
[Old] University of Michigan ☛ Guidelines for Electronic Text Encoding and Interchange (TEI P3)
Generalizing from that sense, we define markup, or (synonymously) encoding, as any means of making explicit an interpretation of a text. At a banal level, all printed texts are encoded in this sense: punctuation marks, use of capitalization, disposition of letters around the page, even the spaces between words, might be regarded as a kind of markup, the function of which is to help the human reader determine where one word ends and another begins, or how to identify gross structural features such as headings or simple syntactic units such as dependent clauses or sentences. Encoding a text for computer processing is in principle, like transcribing a manuscript from scriptio continua, a process of making explicit what is conjectural or implicit, a process of directing the user as to how the content of the text should be interpreted.
By markup language we mean a set of markup conventions used together for encoding texts. A markup language must specify what markup is allowed, what markup is required, how markup is to be distinguished from text, and what the markup means. SGML provides the means for doing the first three; documentation such as these Guidelines is required for the last.
The present chapter attempts to give an informal introduction---much less formal than the standard itself---to those parts of SGML of which a proper understanding is necessary to make best use of these Guidelines.
Decisive Media Limited ☛ O-RAN Alliance advances open and AI-driven RAN standardisation, Open RAN
At the recent O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit at MWC Barcelona 2025, the O-RAN ALLIANCE (O-RAN) highlighted substantial progress made throughout 2024 and near-term priorities for its future efforts.
Medium ☛ Overcoming Open RAN Deployment Challenges: A Practical Path Forward | by IPLOOK Networks | Apr, 2025 | Medium [iophk: A "bad choice of company names" ("i-plook")]
Interoperability remains the elephant in the room. While standards exist, making equipment from different vendors work seamlessly together often feels like solving a complex puzzle. The industry is responding with smarter integration tools and better testing protocols. Companies like IPLOOK are tackling this head-on by offering pre-integrated solutions that reduce compatibility headaches, along with open interfaces that simplify adding new components.
