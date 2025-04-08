A few years ago, we started working with a global pharma company who brought us a particularly thorny challenge. They wanted to use R for FDA submissions—but every package they introduced had to pass through a slow, resource-intensive process to be risk assessed and approved. They’re sadly unable to be gung-ho about what R tooling they use, needing instead to be thoughtful and meticulous, considering the statistical rigour, reproducibility, stability and security before including the tools in their production environment. In practice, this meant that it would take up to two years for them to be able to approve a new R package for use. Ouch.

After performing an audit of their process, we identified a few areas where we could create efficiencies. Our goal: automate everything that could be automated, reducing the manual burden on reviewers while improving consistency and traceability. Development began in earnest last year, and the result is the Litmusverse?, a suite of R packages that allows us to risk assess your R package collection, report on the findings and rescue high-risk packages that are business critical.