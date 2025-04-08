news
Tom's Hardware ☛ Git turns 20 as we celebrate decades of open-source software distribution
Git was founded 20 years ago today by GNU/Linux Tarvalds and Junio Hamano who continues to maintain the project today.
Rlang ☛ Ensembles of Models
The BIST Technology index seems to have reached the upper band despite the ongoing political crisis in Turkey. But could it be continued? Source code: [...]
Rlang ☛ Visualising R Package Risk Assessments using Litmus
A few years ago, we started working with a global pharma company who brought us a particularly thorny challenge. They wanted to use R for FDA submissions—but every package they introduced had to pass through a slow, resource-intensive process to be risk assessed and approved. They’re sadly unable to be gung-ho about what R tooling they use, needing instead to be thoughtful and meticulous, considering the statistical rigour, reproducibility, stability and security before including the tools in their production environment. In practice, this meant that it would take up to two years for them to be able to approve a new R package for use. Ouch.
After performing an audit of their process, we identified a few areas where we could create efficiencies. Our goal: automate everything that could be automated, reducing the manual burden on reviewers while improving consistency and traceability. Development began in earnest last year, and the result is the Litmusverse?, a suite of R packages that allows us to risk assess your R package collection, report on the findings and rescue high-risk packages that are business critical.
Bozhidar Batsov ☛ Learning OCaml: Parsing Data with Scanf
In my previous article I mentioned that OCaml’s Stdlib leaves a lot to be desire when it comes to regular expressions. One thing I didn’t discuss back then was that the problem is somewhat mitigated by the excellent module Scanf, which makes it easy to parse structured data.
Scott Chacon ☛ 20 years of Git. Still weird, still wonderful.
Over these last 20 years, Git went from a small, simple, personal project to the most massively dominant version control system ever built.
I have personally had a hell of a ride on this particular software roller coaster.
I started using Git for something you might not imagine it was intended for, only a few months after it’s first commit. I then went on to found GitHub, write arguably the most widely read book on Git, build the official website of the project, start the annual developer conference, etc - this little project has changed the world of software development, but more personally, it has massively changed the course of my life.
I thought it would be fun today, as the Git project rolls into it’s third decade, to remember the earliest days of Git and explain a bit why I find this project so endlessly fascinating.
Connor Tumbleson ☛ Trusting an Open Source Maintainer
I started thinking about this as someone who maintains open source software and as someone who consumes a ton of open source software whether via hobby projects or work. From my perspective as a hobby project maintainer I have a huge issue in trusting others with the ability to push code / cut releases without my approval.
MaskRay ☛ LLVM integrated assembler: Improving MCExpr and MCValue
In my previous post, Relocation Generation in Assemblers, I explored some key concepts behind LLVM’s integrated assemblers. This post dives into recent improvements I’ve made to refine that system.
The LLVM integrated assembler handles fixups and relocatable expressions as distinct entities. Relocatable expressions, in particular, are encoded using the MCValue class, which originally looked like this: [...]
Java
The New Stack ☛ Mastering Java Multidimensional Arrays: A Comprehensive Guide
Java, along with many other programming languages, includes the concept of arrays. An array is an object that contains a number of variables. Since an array is itself an object, the variables in an array can also be arrays, which leads us to the idea of multidimensional arrays.
