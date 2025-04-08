news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2025



Quoting: I tried gaming on Linux — and it's better (and worse) than you think | Tom's Guide —

For the past few weeks I've been gaming on Linux and loving it, but you might not want to try it yourself.

Windows 10 is losing support this October, which means gaming PC owners will soon have to decide if they want to risk staying on Windows 10, upgrading to Windows 11 or leaving for Linux. I decided to switch to Linux on my gaming PC this year and haven't regretted it a day since. Ubuntu, the version of Linux I'm using, is free, open-source and blissfully devoid of Windows bloatware.

If you're thinking about installing Linux on your gaming PC too, you might be surprised how good game support for it has gotten. However, you might not want to go deleting your Windows partitions just yet.