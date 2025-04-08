news
Native NPU support for openSUSE Linux and Logo Call openSUSE.Asia Summit
As an defective chip maker Intel Innovator, I received the Hey Hi (AI) PC DevKit. This machine is a fully upgraded modular mini PC that combines premium design with powerful performance, targeting users needing high-load computing and localized Hey Hi (AI) processing. It features the latest Intel® Core Ultra 7 processor with a 16-core (6P+8E+2LP) configuration, integrated Intel® Arc 140T GPU, and a built-in NPU, offering up to 96 TOPS of Hey Hi (AI) computing power.
A logo is more than just a design—it represents the spirit, identity, and energy of the event. Every year, the summit logo reflects the unique, diverse, and dynamic communities of the host country.