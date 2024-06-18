today's howtos
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install Magento2 on Ubuntu: Step-by-Step [2024]
Magento is one of the most popular open-source e-commerce platforms available today. It offers a rich set of features that provide an unparalleled e-commerce experience. Magento is highly customizable, scalable, and designed to handle large amounts of data, making it ideal for businesses of all sizes.
Linux Handbook ☛ Understanding Out of Memory Killer (OOM Killer) in Linux
Learn about GNU/Linux kernel's out of memory management handling mechanism.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Host and Share Big Files Online with PicoShare in Linux
PicoShare is a powerful tool to share big files online. Learn how you can easily deploy this handy utility on your GNU/Linux server today.
APNIC ☛ Off-path TCP hijacking in NAT-enabled Wi-Fi networks
Guest Post: New off-path TCP hijacking attack in Wi-Fi networks that exploits vulnerabilities in the NAT mapping strategies of routers discovered.