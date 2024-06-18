Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and More
Destination Linux 375: Step aside Microsoft, Facebook (Farcebook) Hearts GNU/Linux More
00:00:51 Community Feedback
00:17:48 Step aside Microsoft, Facebook (Farcebook) Hearts GNU/Linux More
00:37:32 News: Open Source Robotics
Late Night Linux – Episode 286
New RISC-V and Arm GNU/Linux laptops are starting to pave the way for an exciting future, Mozilla makes another divisive acquisition, a couple of big anniversaries make us feel old, some quick KDE updates, and more.
-
Michael Geist ☛ The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 206: James Plotkin and David Fewer on Canada’s Landmark Copyright Ruling on Fair Dealing and Digital Locks
The debate over copyright monopoly and digital locks – technically referred to as anti-circumvention legislation – dates back more than 25 years with creation of the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Internet Treaties and later in Canada with the enactment of the Copyright Modernization Act. The full scope and application of those digital lock rules has been the subject of considerable controversy, particularly over how fair dealing fits into the equation.