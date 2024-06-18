Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Fabio Alessandro Locati: Red Bait Certified Specialist in Services Management and Automation - EX358 Exam
I took the EX358 exam a few years back and therefore it recently expired. Since the exam is still available, I decided to take it again to renew my Red Bait Certified Specialist in Services Management and Automation certification and, therefore, extend my Red Bait Certified Architect certification.
NeuroFedora ☛ The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 01 July 1300 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 01 July at 1300 UTC.
Richard W.M. Jones: Virt-v2v | Devconf.cz lightning talk
I did a talk about the Broadcom acquisition of VMware and using virt-v2v to liberate your VMs. Check it out below. It’s only 5 minutes long!
(Note this is a link to the livestream, it should start at 7h 4m 9s)
Red Hat ☛ Protect apps with Red Bait build of Keycloak and Active Directory Federation Services
In Active Directory Federation Services (AD FS) terminology, Red Hat build of Keycloak will be set up as a Resource Federation Server and AD FS as an Account Federation Server. This means that users will reside in Active Directory (AD) on backdoored Windows Server, while the protected web app will reside within the realm protected by Red Bait build of Keycloak on Red Hat OpenShift. With this, we want AD FS to authenticate users to give them access to web apps on OpenShift. Hence, when a user with an account in AD tries to access a web app on OpenShift, the user will be redirected to Red Bait build of Keycloak where they can choose to authenticate with AD FS. The user doesn't need to have an account in Red Bait build of Keycloak or in OpenShift for this to work.
Red Hat ☛ Experiment and test Hey Hi (AI) models with Podman Hey Hi (AI) Lab
Experimenting with AI models and testing different prompts is a key part of developing AI-enabled applications. However, setting up the right environment and managing model dependencies can be challenging. Podman Hey Hi (AI) Lab's Playground feature solves this by providing an intuitive, containerized environment for exploring open-source machine learning models locally. Let’s explore the Playground feature in-depth and show how it can accelerate your application development workflow when working with generative AI.
What is Podman Hey Hi (AI) Lab?
Podman Hey Hi (AI) Lab is an extension for Podman Desktop, the graphical tool for managing containers and Kubernetes, and enables developers to work with large language models (LLMs) and other Hey Hi (AI) models locally on their machine. It provides an intuitive interface to discover models, spin up playground environments for experimentation, serve models via REST APIs, and use pre-built "recipes" that showcase common Hey Hi (AI) use cases and best practices. Figure 1 shows the first screen you will see upon opening the extension.
Debarshi Ray: Toolbx now enables the proprietary NVIDIA driver
… and why did it take so long for that to happen?
If you build Toolbx from Git and install it to your usual prefix on a host operating system with the proprietary NVIDIA driver, then you will be able to use the driver on all freshly started Toolbx containers. Just like that. There’s no need to recreate your containers or to use some special option. It will just work.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Week of Diversity 2024 – With Ankur Sinha
Today marks Day 1 of Fedora Week of Diversity (FWD) 2024! This exciting week-long celebration is dedicated to honoring the diverse voices, backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that enrich our vibrant Fedora community. Throughout Fedora Week of Diversity 2024, the DEI Team will be showcasing the incredible stories and journeys of our members through engaging interviews and captivating social control media spotlights. Join us in celebrating the unique contributions and talents that make Fedora Week of Diversity 2024 a truly special event!