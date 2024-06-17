Dell Chromebook 11 3120 (Candy) with openSUSE Tumbleweed

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2024



One can argue. This would be great for distraction-free writing or researching. Combine that with it’s semi-ruggedized construction and low power draw, this makes for a great, distraction-free device to use when the time arises.

Now that openSUSE Tumbleweed is happily running on this Chromebook 11, I’ve decided I’d rather like this low-powered device quite a bit. What at once left for dead, has been brought back to life and is far more useful now than it ever has been. I in fact, like this little machine so much, I think I like to get another one, just because. Comparing this machine to another low-powered device I own, a Lenovo 110s, I much prefer this computer to that one. It performs far better than that one.

I also started to think, it might be beneficial to move my home directory onto an external, small form factor USB 3 flash drive. Small enough that it would not put the port at risk. I don’t need much more space but I do need more space to make this thing more useful.

There’s something incredibly fun and satisfying with repurposing old and forgotten hardware. Sure, there are new and shinier, far more powerful, devices that I could be using, but there’s something fun about. About this rather old machine a little bit harder than it was perhaps meant to be used. Linux really makes computers fun again.