Windows TCO and Other Microsoft Blunders

Impacted individuals are being notified. The notification letter sample submitted by Christie’s to the Maine AG does not specify what type of data was compromised besides names, driver’s license numbers, and non-driver identification card numbers.

Impacted individuals are being offered identity theft and fraud monitoring services for 12 months, which suggests sensitive personal information was stolen by the hackers.

The RansomHub ransomware group has taken credit for the attack, claiming to have stolen information such as name, birth date, address, and data from identification documents.