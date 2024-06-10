Linux 6.10-rc3
Linux 6.10-rc3
Hmm. Absolutely nothing stands out here.
We've got driver fixes (networking, gpu, HID and x86 platform drivers account for the bulk of it), architecture fixes (mostly kvm-related), and some core kernel updates (filesystems, mm, core networking). And just the regular random fixes.
IOW, nothing looks particularly odd, and size-wise this is also pretty much right where you'd expect for an rc3.
So things look good, the water is warm, please jump right in and keep testing,
Linus
