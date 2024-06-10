TUXEDO Computers Are Working on an ARM Linux Laptop Running KDE Plasma

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 10, 2024



Last week, TUXEDO Computers unveiled a prototype ARM notebook at the 2024 Computex Taipei computer trade fair powered by a Snapdragon X Elite SoC from Qualcomm with 12 cores, up to 4.6 GHz clock speed, a built-in Adreno GPU with 1.25 GHz clock speed, and 20W TDP, as well as 32 GB LPDDRX5 RAM.

The ARM laptop came with an aluminum body and featured a 14-inch IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560×1600 resolution, 400 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut. Connectivity-wise, the Linux-powered notebook featured USB 4 and HDMI ports.

