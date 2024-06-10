Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, This Week in Linux, and More
-
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 90: Technical Overhead
-
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 266: Future of KDE, Kali Linux, Kaspersky Virus Removal & more GNU/Linux news
This Week in Linux, we’ve got some exciting updates to share with you, from the growth of GNU/Linux in the gaming world to many new distro releases. We’ll take a look at how you can shape the future of KDE and there’s a new virus removal tool for GNU/Linux from the folks at Kaspersky.
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Last week at The Lunduke Journal (June 2 - June 8, 2024)
New York Times & Club Penguin Leaks! Tech Industry Bigotry! The Operating Systems of RoboCop & Terminator!
-
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Free Software Security Podcast /Josh Bressers: Episode 432 – Flipper Zero with Alex Kulagin
Josh and Kurt talk to Alex Kulagin from Flipper about the Flipper Zero. It’s one of the coolest hacker devices that exists on the market. We talk about what it is, how it started, what it can (and can’t) do. It’s a really fun conversation.