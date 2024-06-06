today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ A Beginner’s Guide to Installing Arch Linux on UEFI Machines
It also provides a complicated command-line installer, with no graphical interface support. The command-line installation model makes the job of installing the system very flexible but also very difficult for Linux beginners.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Maybe understanding uname(1)'s platform and machine fields
When I wrote about some history and limitations of uname(1) fields, I was puzzled by the differences between 'uname -m', 'uname -i', and 'uname -p' in the two variants of uname that have all three, Linux uname and Illumos uname. Illumos is descended from (Open)Solaris, and although I can't find manual pages for old Solaris versions of uname online, I suspect that Solaris is probably the origin of both '-i' and '-p' (the '-m' option comes from the original System V version that also led to POSIX uname). The Illumos manual page doesn't explain the difference, but it does refer to sysinfo(2), which has some quite helpful commentary if you read various bits and pieces. So here is my best guess at the original meanings of the three different options in Solaris.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Use Nproc Command To Find Available CPU Cores In Linux
Need to know how many CPU cores your GNU/Linux system has? Learn how to use the nproc command to find number of processing units in Linux.
-
Unix Men ☛ [Solved] – How to Fix SSH Permission Denied (Publickey) Error Message
You want to apply a critical patch on your Linux servers. This has been done many times so it should not be a problem (probably). You attempt a connection to the remote server and you are greeted with an error message: SSH permission denied (publickey). This error message is now blocking you from accessing the remote server and can frustrate you. While it is easy to fix this error (which this article is about), we highly recommend understanding why this error message pops up, so that you are fully prepared the next time. In this article, we have explained the common reasons why this error message shows up and also the troubleshooting instructions.
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Ubuntu 24.04
In this guide, we will explain how to install VirtualBox guest additions on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS system.