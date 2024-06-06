When I wrote about some history and limitations of uname(1) fields, I was puzzled by the differences between 'uname -m', 'uname -i', and 'uname -p' in the two variants of uname that have all three, Linux uname and Illumos uname. Illumos is descended from (Open)Solaris, and although I can't find manual pages for old Solaris versions of uname online, I suspect that Solaris is probably the origin of both '-i' and '-p' (the '-m' option comes from the original System V version that also led to POSIX uname). The Illumos manual page doesn't explain the difference, but it does refer to sysinfo(2), which has some quite helpful commentary if you read various bits and pieces. So here is my best guess at the original meanings of the three different options in Solaris.