Applications: Arti, Tor, Emacs, and Mozilla
Tor ☛ Arti 1.2.4 is released: onion services development, security fixes
Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust. Now we're announcing the latest release, Arti 1.2.4.
This release continues development on onion services, and on the planned RPC system, which will allow Arti to be managed and controlled programmatically.
Tor ☛ Onion Services operators please enable tor PoW defense
We recommend Onion Services operators to enable our Proof of Work (PoW) defense[2][3] and finetune their torrc[4].
Fernando Borretti ☛ The Best Emacs Microfeature
When Emacs users explain why they use it, it’s usually big picture features: elisp, org-mode, dired. The fact that it’s been around forever and will continue to be around for decades to come. For me it’s the humble M-q, or, in the vernacular, Alt+q or Option+q. This is the key combination for fill-paragraph. It reshapes a paragraph of text so that it fits under 80 columns.
This is a marvelously useful feature that is sadly absent from many other editors. I would probably have switched to Zed already if it had this, or the ability to extend the editor with custom buffer-manipulation commands.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Keeping GenAI technologies secure is a shared responsibility [Ed: Mozilla is obsessed with mindless buzzwords and hype instead of making useful software that works well]
Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is reshaping our world, from streamlining work tasks like coding to helping us plan summer vacations. As we increasingly adopt GenAI services and tools, we also face the emerging risks of their malicious use. Security is crucial, as even one vulnerability can jeopardize users’ information or worse. However, securing GenAI is too vast and complex for a single entity to handle alone. Mozilla believes sharing this responsibility is essential to successfully keep people safe.
