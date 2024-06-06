Red Hat, CentOS, and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ Encryption at rest for Apache Kafka
Over the past decade Apache Kafka has become a commonly deployed piece of data infrastructure. It is considered by many to be the de facto standard for low latency, high throughput, scale out message processing, and data streaming. Kafka is also a data store and therefore subject to many of the same security and compliance obligations as databases, such as encryption at rest.
Red Hat ☛ Enhance Kubernetes deployment efficiency with Argo CD and ApplicationSet
Using Argo CD to manage your Kubernetes ecosystem is an excellent GitOps approach to continuous deployment (CD). However, it can pose challenges when trying to manage multiple Kubernetes manifests for deployments, services, secrets, configurations, and other files within your Git repository.
Unlike an Argo CD
Applicationresource that deploys resources from a single Git repository in a single cluster or namespace,
ApplicationSetexpands upon this use case. An
ApplicationSetutilizes template-based automation to create, modify, and manage multiple Argo CD applications simultaneously, targeting multiple clusters and namespaces.
Red Hat ☛ Multicluster replication in Red Bait OpenShift Data Foundation S3
This tutorial is designed for developers and who are managing cloud-native applications on Red Hat OpenShift. If you're looking to enhance data availability and resilience across multiple clusters, this guide will walk you through the process of setting up S3-compatible multi-cluster replication using OpenShift Data Foundation's NooBaa. By following these steps, you'll be able to ensure data is replicated across clusters, improving redundancy and fault tolerance in your infrastructure.
Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation is a comprehensive storage solution that integrates with OpenShift to provide persistent storage for containerized applications. It supports a variety of storage types, including block, file, and object storage, and is designed to be highly scalable and resilient. OpenShift Data Foundation simplifies storage management, automates data protection, and enables multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments.
Red Hat ☛ Why your errno value isn't printing in GDB—and what to do about it
When debugging a program using the GNU Project Debugger (GDB), printing the value of
errnoshould be easy, but sometimes it isn't. This article explains why printing
errnomight not work and what to do when it doesn't.
This article will focus on systems with runtime environments which use the GNU C Library (glibc) as the C library; printing
errnoon other modern multi-threaded systems which use a different C library implementation should be similar, though some of the details for accessing
errno(when it doesn't just work) might be different. This article with be most applicable to GNU/Linux systems running either the Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) or Fedora distributions. Much of the article should be applicable to other popular GNU/Linux distributions too, but be aware that package names may be different and that commands used for installing packages may also be different than those shown here for RHEL and Fedora.
Red Hat ☛ How to integrate and use RStudio Server on OpenShift AI
RStudio Server is a powerful open source integrated development environment (IDE) that offers a graphical interface for the R programming language, significantly enhancing data analysis and visualization capabilities. With the rise of data-driven decision-making, having a robust tool like RStudio Server becomes crucial for data scientists and analysts. This guide will walk you through the process of setting up RStudio Server on Red Hat OpenShift AI and getting started with its extensive features.
Setting Up RStudio Server on OpenShift AI
The integration of RStudio Server with OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) provides a scalable and secure environment for data analysis.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to get you started.
Log in to the cluster. First, access your OpenShift cluster by logging in through the terminal. Ensure that you have installed the OpenShift CLI (oc) if you prefer using the terminal for this procedure; however, all these steps can also be accomplished through the OpenShift UI.
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: Manuals on Flathub
Manuals contains the documentation engine from Builder as a standalone application. Not only does it browse documentation organized by SDK but can install additional SDKs too. This is done using the same techniques Builder uses to manage your project SDKs.
It should feel very familiar if you’re already using the documentation tooling in Builder.
Ruben Schade ☛ The I.C.B.M. 5160 XT
This post is dedicated to Daniel O’Connell, who’s words of encouragement over the last few months have helped me a lot. Thank you!
My decades-long interest in retrocomputers has lead me down so many rabbit holes, including 8-bit Commodore and Fashion Company Apple machines. But I never spent much time thinking about the original I.C.B.M. PC and its offshoots. I long figured the PC architectures represented by my Pentium 1 and Am386 SX were sufficiently old to experience that era of computing. It’s DOS, CP/M, and OS/2 all the way down, right?
CentOS ☛ How to watch for CentOS Stream activity on Fedora Message Bus
As you probably know, CentOS Stream development is happening in the open on Gitlab.com.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora GNU/Linux 40 Release Party: Celebrating community & innovation
The Fedora community came together on Friday, May 24th, and Saturday, May 25th, 2024, to celebrate the much-anticipated release of Fedora GNU/Linux 40. This virtual Release Party marked a significant milestone for the project, showcasing an array of new features, community initiatives, and a groundbreaking shift to the Matrix/Element platform for a truly open-source and interactive experience.