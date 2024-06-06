Red Hat, CentOS, and Fedora Leftovers

When debugging a program using the GNU Project Debugger (GDB), printing the value of errno should be easy, but sometimes it isn't. This article explains why printing errno might not work and what to do when it doesn't.

This article will focus on systems with runtime environments which use the GNU C Library (glibc) as the C library; printing errno on other modern multi-threaded systems which use a different C library implementation should be similar, though some of the details for accessing errno (when it doesn't just work) might be different. This article with be most applicable to GNU/Linux systems running either the Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) or Fedora distributions. Much of the article should be applicable to other popular GNU/Linux distributions too, but be aware that package names may be different and that commands used for installing packages may also be different than those shown here for RHEL and Fedora.