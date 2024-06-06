LibreOffice: Convenient handling of shortcuts and LibreOffice 24.2.3.2 compiled for Scarthgap
Convenient handling of shortcuts
Shortcuts are a major topic for user experience. Novices are advised to learn basic shortcuts beyond the famous Ctrl+C/X/V like Ctrl+1/2/3.. to quickly change the paragraph style to heading 1/2/3… in Writer.
Barry Kauler ☛ LibreOffice 24.2.3.2 compiled for Scarthgap
Right now, I am running EasyOS Scarthgap-series. Almost all packages have compiled successfully in OpenEmbedded. See previous report:
https://bkhome.org/news/202405/openembeddedyocto-scarthgap-50-compile.html
Did another complete build since then, and bumped Chromium to 123.0.6312.122.
I stated "almost all packages". A notable exception is cannot compile LibreOffice in OE Scarthgap. So, I have compiled it in a running Easy Scarthgap. A bit of a saga. The compile takes several hours, and it was getting almost there, then failing.