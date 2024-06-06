Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, mintCast, Coder Radio

Coming a little over seven months after VLC 3.0.20, the VLC 3.0.21 release is here to add a new AMD VQ Enhancer filter, a D3D11 option to use NVIDIA TrueHDR for generating HDR content from SDR sources, Super Resolution scaling with AMD GPUs, and support for HTTP content range handling according to RFC 9110.

Arriving almost a year after blendOS 3, the new release makes the Arch Linux-based distro fully declarative. This means that users can now install any packages, kernels, or drivers from both Arch Linux’s repositories and AUR (Arch User Repository) while using pre-configured desktop environments.

Coming more than four months after Parrot OS 6.0, the Parrot OS 6.1 release is still powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series for the 64-bit (x86_64) generic images, as well as Linux 6.6 LTS for the Raspberry Pi image, which has been updated once again to improve support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 board.

Kali Linux 2024.2 is here more than three months after Kali Linux 2024.1 and completes the prevent the t64 transition to protect the system against the Year 2038 issue, upgrades the GNOME desktop offering to the latest GNOME 46 release, and improves Kali-Undercover and HiDPI modes in the default Xfce desktop.

Dubbed by Canonical as the “Mantic Minotaur”, Ubuntu 23.10 was released last year on October 20th, 2023, featuring the GNOME 45 desktop environment and powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series.

Highlights of NVIDIA 550.90.07 include the improved ability of the nvidia-modprobe command to detect whether kernel modules are already loaded, which addresses an issue that prevented nvidia-persistenced from setting persistence mode on some systems. This applies to Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems.