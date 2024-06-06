Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, mintCast, Coder Radio
Going Linux ☛ Going Linux #456 · Listener Feedback
Bill tries Nobarra, Larry upgrades, Sean has lots of suggestions, Stefan provides feedback on our new theme, Jesper follows up on audio, David comments on AntennaPod.
00:00 Going GNU/Linux #456 · Listener Feedback
01:07 Bill tries Nobarra GNU/Linux
02:37 Destination GNU/Linux
12:18 HP Dragonfly 13.5 G4 and GNU/Linux
17:49 Sean: AWStats, Ardour, Ventoy, and converting CDs
38:54 Dave: Hello from Brockport NY
39:42 Stefan: Reasons for changing the podcast theme
45:28 Jesper: Follow up on audio quality
47:23 David: AntennaPod
51:38 Stephen: Suggests Nobara GNU/Linux
58:13 goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe
59:06 End
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 438.5 – Behold the Hey Hi (AI) Overlords
In our Innards section: We have a free-form discussion on Hey Hi (AI) utility, privacy and security
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ The Ultimate Computer | Coder Radio 573
The story of how Mike got in a fight with a supercomputer and, like Captain Kirk, came out on top.