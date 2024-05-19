posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 19, 2024



Quoting: Kodachi - Ubuntu-based distribution with privacy in mind - LinuxLinks —

Kodachi is a derivative of Ubuntu. It aims to offer a highly secure, anti-forensic, and anonymous computing environment. It’s designed with privacy in mind, incorporating all the features needed to maintain user confidentiality and security.

With a straightforward setup process, Kodachi is user-friendly and doesn’t require any Linux expertise. Simply boot the system from a USB drive, and you’ll be up and running with a fully-operational operating system. This includes an automatically established VPN connection, a pre-configured Tor connection, and a running DNScrypt service, all optimized to maximize your online security and privacy.