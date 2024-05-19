today's leftovers

I don't like slow software. So I use profilers to make software faster. What I like even less, is slow profilers! And perf is sometimes slow for completely unavoidable reasons; to resolve source line information (needed primarily for figuring out inlining, at least in the default settings), you need to go ask libbfd. But libbfd comes from binutils, and binutils is GPLv3. And perf is part of the Linux kernel, which famously is GPLv2. So if you build perf against libbfd, the result is… nondistributable. Distros cannot ship them. Not Spiderman pointing at Spiderman, but Stallman pointing at Stallman. perf has to resort to calling out to addr2line over a pipe, which sometimes works well and sometimes… well, not. A couple of years ago, I suggested an improvement here that got me a small amount of attention, but it still isn't a really reliable way to do things.