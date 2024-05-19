today's leftovers
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-05-12 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #282
Debian Family
Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Perfy perf
I don't like slow software. So I use profilers to make software faster. What I like even less, is slow profilers! And perf is sometimes slow for completely unavoidable reasons; to resolve source line information (needed primarily for figuring out inlining, at least in the default settings), you need to go ask libbfd. But libbfd comes from binutils, and binutils is GPLv3. And perf is part of the Linux kernel, which famously is GPLv2. So if you build perf against libbfd, the result is… nondistributable. Distros cannot ship them. Not Spiderman pointing at Spiderman, but Stallman pointing at Stallman. perf has to resort to calling out to addr2line over a pipe, which sometimes works well and sometimes… well, not. A couple of years ago, I suggested an improvement here that got me a small amount of attention, but it still isn't a really reliable way to do things.
R
Rlang ☛ Find Out How many Times Faster your Code is
I recently watched Josiah Parry’s wonderful video, “Making R 300x times faster!" It’s a great demonstration of how to rewrite code to be faster, and it’s worth your time.
Rlang ☛ Communication Tips for your Open-Source Project
Do you maintain an open-source project like an R package or a collection thereof, and wonder how to best use various communication channels to inform and engage with your community of users?
Rlang ☛ Base R Equivalents of dplyr Functions Part 1 – coalesce
The dplyr coalesce function is incredibly useful and similar to the SQL COALESCE function. Given a set of vectors, it finds and keeps the first non-NA value at each position. For example, the following code returns the vector c(1, 2, 3, 4).
Rlang ☛ gitlabr V2.1.0 – gitlab-ci with ‘pak’ and functions to deal with groups on GitLab
